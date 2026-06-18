Gurnoor, Arjun state tennis champions

The Model Town Tennis Academy Summer Open State-Level Tournament concluded after three days of competitive tennis action. The tournament was hosted and organised by Sukhdeep Singh Jaj, who continues to play a significant role in promoting tennis and developing young talent in Punjab.

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The event witnessed participation from players across Punjab and other states, providing a high-quality platform for athletes to showcase their skills. Players from the Model Town Tennis Academy delivered outstanding performances and dominated several categories.

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Winners were honoured with trophies and cash prize of Rs 21,000 and runners-up with 11,000. In men’s category, Gurnoor Singh emerged as the champion, while Jaskirat Singh finished as runner-up. In the junior categories, Arjun Yadav claimed the under-12 title and Mayank Gupta won the under-16 championship. These players are trained at the Model Town Tennis Academy under the guidance of Sukhdeep Singh Jaj.

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The prize distribution ceremony was attended by Dinesh Arora, who was the chief guest. Other guests included Ramesh Lakhanpal, Rakesh Kumar, Vineet Gupta, and Dr Dharshpreet. Arora congratulated the winners and appreciated the efforts of the organisers in promoting tennis at the grassroots level. Jaj emphasised the importance of regular competitive opportunities for young players and reaffirmed his commitment to developing future champions through the academy.