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Home / Jalandhar / Gurpal Singh Indian assumes charge as Kapurthala Market Committee chairman

Gurpal Singh Indian assumes charge as Kapurthala Market Committee chairman

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Phagwara, Updated At : 11:49 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Newly appointed Kapurthala Market Committee chairman Gurpal Singh Indian formally assumed charge on Monday in the presence of a large number of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, farmers, commission agents, sheller owners and other stakeholders associated with the local grain market.

Singh expressed gratitude to CM Bhagwant Mann for entrusting him with the responsibility and thanked the party leadership for his appointment. After assuming charge, he said addressing the issues faced by farmers, commission agents and sheller owners would remain among his priorities.

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