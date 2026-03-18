Guru Nanak Library to get Rs42 lakh makeover

“Books are the treasure-trove of knowledge, our steadfast, life-long companions and serve as oxygen for us while libraries are like a soul of the home”. This was observed by MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Punjabi writer and academician Prof Jaswant Singh Gandam and AAP’s halqa incharge Harnoor Singh Harji Mann.

Advertisement

They were addressing a gathering here after jointly inaugurating, along with local Municipal Corporation Mayor Ram Pal Uppal, the reconstruction and renovation work of Guru Nanak Library in local Town Hall.

Advertisement

MP Chabbewal said that over Rs 42 lakh including Rs 20 lakh from his MPLAD fund will be spent on the reconstruction of the library which had remained closed for over a decade. He said that it will be made a world class library with all the facilities for the citizens.

Advertisement

Corporation’s Mayor Ram Pal Uppal, Senior Deputy Mayor Tej Paul Basra, Deputy Mayor Vikki Sood,Punjabi Kalamnavees Pattarkar Manch President Principal Gurmit Singh Palahi, Punjabi Kala and Sahit Kendar President Taranjit Singh Kinra and several Councillors were also present on the occasion.