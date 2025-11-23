Guru Nanak Mission Chowk adds to Jalandhar’s beautified inter-sections

After Geeta Mandir Chowk, Guru Amardass Chowk, Barbrik Chowk and Rama Mandi Chowk, Jalandhar has another beautified inter-section — Guru Nanak Mission Chowk.

A wall has been constructed on an island at the junction of Model Town Road and Bhagwan Mahavir Marg. It bears the words “Guru Nanak Mission Chowk, Jalandhar” in Punjabi, beautifully illuminated

There are other small walls erected along it which have various quotations highlighting the need to promote Punjabi language.

Like other inter-sections, the Guru Nanak Mission Chowk too has been readied with funding from a business group. Model Town-based leather product store Brune and Bare Skin has funded the beautification project of the chowk.

Mayor Vaneet Dhir said, “We had earlier planned to unveil these walls only once proper landscaping of the island was done. Since the nagar kirtan to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur was to halt here this morning, we got it illuminated today. Several devotees, including government officials, appreciated the move and liked the designing of the wall”.

Dhir said while work on 22 inter-sections in the city had been commissioned to various business groups, work on five had completed and the remaining 17 were still under process.

Aruna Arora, AAP councillor from Model Town area, said Parkash Bakery too was set to unveil a structure in the days to come. It has been readied right in front of the bakery abutting Shivani Sharma Park.

The Geeta Mandir Chowk was the first to get beautified with a clock tower in wooden finishing put up by Old Walls, a local manufacturer. Barbrik Chowk showcases a bow and arrow structure. Guru Amardass Chowk has a fountain with water spilling from the two edges of an earthen pitcher.