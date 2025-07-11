Guru Purnima celebrated at Nurmahal

Leaders from across several political parties attended the Guru Purnima Mahotsav organised by Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan at Nurmahal this afternoon.

Among those who chanted Vedic hymns and performed guru vandana were Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister Ravneet Bittu, former CM Charanjit Channi, national general secretary of BJP Tarun Chugh, former ministers Perneet Kaur, Vijay Sampla, Brahm Mohindra, Hoshiarpur MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal and former MLAs Pawan Tinu and Sheetal Angural.

At the event, the stage was conducted by Swami Gyaneshanand and Sadhvi Sumedha Bharti. Sadhvi Bharti preached, “Attachment is the mother of all bondage, but if this attachment is directed toward the Guru’s feet, it becomes the gateway to liberation.”

Thousands of devotees came to attend the event from across the region. Swami Gurukirpanand delivered an inspiring speech saying, “Faith in the Guru is the strongest support in life. The guru’s guidance not only directs the soul, but also awakens the entire society.”