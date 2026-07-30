Guru Purnima celebrations held with spiritual fervour at Nurmahal Ashram

Guru Purnima Mahotsav was celebrated with devotion and spiritual enthusiasm at the Nurmahal Ashram of Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan. The programme commenced with the chanting of Vedic mantras by the disciples. Sadhvi Tapaswini Bharti welcomed thousands of devotees. A prayer was also offered for world peace, social harmony and the welfare of all.

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In her discourse, Sadhvi Vaishnavi Bharti stated that Guru Purnima offers disciples an opportunity for self-introspection and reminds them that true devotion lies in following the Guru’s teachings and spiritual principles through their conduct. Swami Mohanpuri said that accepting the guru’s words, following his instructions and remaining steadfast on the path of truth constitute true guru worship.

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Swami Sajjananand spoke about the spiritual significance of the Nurmahal Ashram and encouraged devotees to remain connected with satsang and guru’s divine mission. The Punjabi devotional song, “Sab Ne Bhangra Pauna,” filled the gathering with devotional joy and enthusiasm. Unlike previous years, no political bigwigs were extended any invite by the sansthan this time.