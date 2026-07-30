DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Guru Purnima celebrations held with spiritual fervour at Nurmahal Ashram

Guru Purnima celebrations held with spiritual fervour at Nurmahal Ashram

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:30 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Devotees gathered in large numbers during the Guru Purnima celebrations at the Nurmahal Ashram of Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan.
Advertisement

Guru Purnima Mahotsav was celebrated with devotion and spiritual enthusiasm at the Nurmahal Ashram of Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan. The programme commenced with the chanting of Vedic mantras by the disciples. Sadhvi Tapaswini Bharti welcomed thousands of devotees. A prayer was also offered for world peace, social harmony and the welfare of all.

Advertisement

In her discourse, Sadhvi Vaishnavi Bharti stated that Guru Purnima offers disciples an opportunity for self-introspection and reminds them that true devotion lies in following the Guru’s teachings and spiritual principles through their conduct. Swami Mohanpuri said that accepting the guru’s words, following his instructions and remaining steadfast on the path of truth constitute true guru worship.

Advertisement

Swami Sajjananand spoke about the spiritual significance of the Nurmahal Ashram and encouraged devotees to remain connected with satsang and guru’s divine mission. The Punjabi devotional song, “Sab Ne Bhangra Pauna,” filled the gathering with devotional joy and enthusiasm. Unlike previous years, no political bigwigs were extended any invite by the sansthan this time.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts