Guv urges youth to follow Maharana Pratap’s ideals

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday called upon the people, especially the younger generation, to follow the path shown by Maharana Pratap to strengthen the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

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Addressing a large gathering during Maharana Pratap Jayanti celebrations organised at Balachaur, the Governor said that the life and sacrifices of the legendary Rajput warrior continue to inspire generations across the country.

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Highlighting the contribution of Maharana Pratap in safeguarding the motherland, the Governor said that the great warrior dedicated his entire life to protecting the honour and integrity of the nation while bravely fighting against the Mughals. He termed Maharana Pratap's sacrifice and courage unparalleled in world history and said that such heroes are the true symbols of patriotism and self-respect.

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The Governor also lauded Punjab's glorious legacy of sacrifice and bravery, stating that the land of Punjab has always stood at the forefront in protecting the nation and religious freedom. Referring to Guru Gobind Singh, he said the supreme sacrifice made by the Sikh Guru and his family for the country and humanity remains an everlasting inspiration.

Describing India as a land of countless heroes and martyrs, Kataria said it was the moral responsibility of society to acquaint future generations with their lives and philosophies. He added that such events play a vital role in spreading awareness about great historical personalities and motivating youth to adopt their ideals.

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Earlier, the Governor inaugurated the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp along with other dignitaries. He also flagged off a grand Shobha Yatra organised by Rajput Sabha Balachaur, which passed through various parts of the town.

On his arrival, the Governor was welcomed by MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, MLA Santosh Kataria, Chairman Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes Jasvir Singh Garhi, DIG Satinder Singh, SSP Tushar Gupta, SDM Balachaur Sunil Phogat and representatives of Rajput Sabha Balachaur including President Bhupinder Rana. The Sabha also honoured the Governor during the concluding ceremony.