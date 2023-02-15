Gymkhana FIR faux pas has police, admn embarrassed

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, February 14

A faux pas on part of city police by registering an FIR against the management of Gymkhana Club, Jalandhar, has led to an embarrassment both for the police department as well as the district administration.

First club mgmt booked, later dj operator Acting on a complaint of loud music being played at the Gymkhana Club on Monday night, the police on Tuesday morning lodged an FIR under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, against the club management

Later, realising that the president of the club is Divisional Commissioner Gurpreet Kaur Sapra and senior vice-president Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh, the police did a U-turn and booked the DJ operator

As per information, the women members of the club had organised a ‘husband’s eve’ on the occasion of Valentine’s Day last night at the club premises in which a Sufi singer was also invited. The members were so busy enjoying the evening with live music and a loud DJ that they forgot to adhere to the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, which prohibits playing loud music or DJ after 10pm.

The police party of Division Number 4 on the complaint received from the office of the district administration went to the club around 11:15 pm to warn the club members over playing DJ late at night. On Tuesday morning, the police, acting on the complaint, initially, lodged an FIR under section 188 of the IPC ad 3 of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, against the Gymkhana Club management not realizing that the president of the club is Divisional Commissioner Gurpreet Kaur Sapra and senior vice-president is Jalandhar DC Jaspreet Singh. (The copy of FIR is in possession of the Jalandhar Tribune).

However, in the evening, the police did a U-turn and said they had booked the DJ operator and not the management of the club. SHO Division Number 4, Mukesh Kumar, confirmed that the police had booked the management but after conducting a thorough inquiry, they realised the DJ operator was at fault.