'Had lost hope that we'd survive'

Indian Embassy officials took care of us, say students

'Had lost hope that we'd survive'

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, March 5

“I will go to pay obeisance at a gurdwara if I ever get out of here alive.” On the perilous journey from Kharkiv to Lviv via train, when bombs were being dropped and students held on to hope by a thin thread, these are the only thoughts which crossed Kapurthala resident Saphia Aggarwal’s mind.

Vandana, who returned from war-torn Ukraine, with her family in Jalandhar.

Back to Ukraine after tumultuous last few days in Ukraine, Saphia said she feels very lucky to be back as at one time they had given up all hope of survival. Out from Ukraine through the Hungarian border, Saphia said while her last few days in the war-torn country were very hard, once at the Hungarian side, the students were pampered by embassy staff.

Out on foot with her friends from Kharkiv since March 1, Saphia reached Delhi on Friday, the first thing she did after returning to India was to pay obeisance at the Bangla Sahib gurdwara.

Saphia said, “The hardest time I had in Ukraine was the one I spent when we got out of Kharkiv. We walked 9 km to the station amidst shelling. A random civilian with a car, whom we begged for ride, took us to the railway station. He was not even a taxi river. Boarding a train from Kharkiv was the worst nightmare. Free trains left after a gap of an hour and the number of students surpassed space on the trains. So a huge fight and jostling broke out every time the next train came. Students jostled to get in. All this happened when outside the station, bombs still dropped. Somehow we boarded the train.”

She said the journey was even more difficult. “Until Lviv it was a hell ride, there was intense shelling and we stood all the way. The train stood at Lviv for two hours. There was so much shelling we lost hope that we would survive. At that time, I just asked the Almighty to give me a chance to get out of all this and thank him. I’m the only child, I was worried if something happened, my parents would be devastated. Once we reached Lviv, things eased out.”

Saphia said once through the Hungarian border, things went very easy.

Saphia said, “Hungary border is not very crowded unlike the Romanian and Polish borders where most children go. Once we reached Budapest from Zahony, officials greeted us. We got a free train ride to Budapest and all boarding lodging and transport was arranged by the Indian government. We also went to the Indian Embassy (for some formalities to be dome for students with pets) and from there we got a swift guided tour through Budapest on our way to the airport. Once in India, at the airport we were greeted with roses. We were fed and all our boarding and lodging was free all through the way once across Hungary. What more could the government do.”

She added, “What the students stuck there are saying is also true. We know what a harrowing ordeal it is to get it out of Ukraine. They are facing many difficulties. I hope the remaining students make it out soon.”

‘Faced no racism in Ukraine’

Kapurthala resident and Saphia Aggarwal’s (in pic above) acquaintance Ridhi Aggarwal who also crossed across the Hungarian border said she had a smooth experience within Ukraine as well. Ridhi, who boarded a train from Kharkiv on March 1, said, “We had not much difficulty in boarding a train from Kharkiv though we had to stand through the entire journey. Also I personally did not experience any racism anywhere and was quickly let out through the border too. Volunteers on the train from Kharkiv to Lviv distributed food and water fairly to people of all nationalities. I did not feel discriminated against anywhere because I was an Indian.” “The only problem we faced was four to five hours after reaching Budapest. There was no one there and for hours we stood in sub-zero temperatures. From 1 am to 6 am we waited at the railway station. However, hours later a pick-up vehicle from the embassy arrived and from then onwards it was smooth sailing. It has been days since I slept. So rest and worry for my future studies are the foremost concerns I currently have,” Ridhi added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

3 youths from Punjab's Faridkot die in road accident in Canada

2
Trending

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'

3
Nation

Ukraine: Indian students in Sumy suspend their march to Russian border after MEA's advisory

4
Nation

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days

5
Trending

When Rishi Kapoor recalled Dawood Ibrahim's men catching him at Dubai airport, then getting an invite for a house visit

6
Schools The big bang

Rogue 3-tonne piece rocket debris collides with Moon, creates crater

7
Entertainment

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira makes it clear ‘I'm not getting into movies’ and explains why she is dating a fitness expert

8
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur; picture inside

9
Punjab

BJP will retain four states; do better than expected in Punjab: Nadda

10
Nation russia-ukraine war

Medical student from Haryana moves to Poland along with Kyiv house-owner's family

Don't Miss

View All
Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur; picture inside

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body over 12 days in Rajasthan
Nation

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'
Trending

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'

Amritsar: Rare frescoes at Ranjit Singh’s palace still await conservation
Punjab

Rare frescoes at Maharaja Ranjit Singh's palace still await conservation

Goodbye, Shane... gone too soon
Sports

Goodbye, Shane Warne... gone too soon

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world’s sympathy amid war with Russia?
Trending

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world's sympathy amid war with Russia

Poll factor: Pollution board ‘goes slow’ on raids
Punjab

Poll factor: Punjab Pollution Control Board 'goes slow' on raids

Doctor density in country 5 per 10,000
Nation

Doctor density in India 5 per 10,000

Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

With the Kremlin's rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve f...

Evacuation from Sumy top priority: MEA

Russia-Ukraine War: Evacuation from Sumy top priority, says MEA

India pushes for local ceasefire to rescue nationals in conf...

Will retain 4 states, do well in Punjab: Nadda

Assembly elections 2022: Will retain 4 states, do well in Punjab, says BJP chief J P Nadda

Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused

Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused

Haryana judicial officer’s wife, son were shot 4 yrs ago

Gaggal airport to be expanded in 2 phases

Himachal's Gaggal airport to be expanded in 2 phases

Decision taken at meeting of Kangra dist officials with AAI

Cities

View All

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for counting of votes

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for counting of votes

Action against staff who skipped poll duty

Recarpeted in December, roads in New Amritsar area start giving way

Seized vehicles a headache for Amritsar police

Three cops held for taking bribe in Tarn Taran

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater ‘unfit’ for drinking

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater 'unfit' for drinking

Out of Kharkiv, but not danger, says Mansa girl

Risking lives sole option for those stuck: Ukraine returnee

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hold fresh stray dog census

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hold fresh stray dog census

Notices to 11,000 rent defaulters by Chandigarh Housing Board

UKRAINE CRISIS: 3 months before MBBS degree, war horror for Panchkula's Aanchal Sharma

Indian students on their own in Ukraine: Returnee

Now, physical OPDs to run full throttle at PGI, Chandigarh

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Delhi HC Chief Justice DN Patel next TDSAT Chairperson

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Of 56 students, 28 return home safely

Of 56 students, 28 return home safely

Revelling in nature's bounty

Raising voice against war, students march for peace

Five couples reunited at camp for marital disputes

Nawanshahr tops state with least pendency

18 dist students still stuck in Ukraine, 43 in other countries

18 dist students still stuck in Ukraine, 43 in other countries

Police, locals misbehaved, looted us in Ukraine, allege Indian students

2 fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Post Covid recovery, health issues irk patients: Expert

Villagers catch 3 drug smugglers

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Engineering student held for stealing cars in Patiala