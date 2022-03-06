'Had lost hope that we'd survive'

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, March 5

“I will go to pay obeisance at a gurdwara if I ever get out of here alive.” On the perilous journey from Kharkiv to Lviv via train, when bombs were being dropped and students held on to hope by a thin thread, these are the only thoughts which crossed Kapurthala resident Saphia Aggarwal’s mind.

Vandana, who returned from war-torn Ukraine, with her family in Jalandhar.

Back to Ukraine after tumultuous last few days in Ukraine, Saphia said she feels very lucky to be back as at one time they had given up all hope of survival. Out from Ukraine through the Hungarian border, Saphia said while her last few days in the war-torn country were very hard, once at the Hungarian side, the students were pampered by embassy staff.

Out on foot with her friends from Kharkiv since March 1, Saphia reached Delhi on Friday, the first thing she did after returning to India was to pay obeisance at the Bangla Sahib gurdwara.

Saphia said, “The hardest time I had in Ukraine was the one I spent when we got out of Kharkiv. We walked 9 km to the station amidst shelling. A random civilian with a car, whom we begged for ride, took us to the railway station. He was not even a taxi river. Boarding a train from Kharkiv was the worst nightmare. Free trains left after a gap of an hour and the number of students surpassed space on the trains. So a huge fight and jostling broke out every time the next train came. Students jostled to get in. All this happened when outside the station, bombs still dropped. Somehow we boarded the train.”

She said the journey was even more difficult. “Until Lviv it was a hell ride, there was intense shelling and we stood all the way. The train stood at Lviv for two hours. There was so much shelling we lost hope that we would survive. At that time, I just asked the Almighty to give me a chance to get out of all this and thank him. I’m the only child, I was worried if something happened, my parents would be devastated. Once we reached Lviv, things eased out.”

Saphia said once through the Hungarian border, things went very easy.

Saphia said, “Hungary border is not very crowded unlike the Romanian and Polish borders where most children go. Once we reached Budapest from Zahony, officials greeted us. We got a free train ride to Budapest and all boarding lodging and transport was arranged by the Indian government. We also went to the Indian Embassy (for some formalities to be dome for students with pets) and from there we got a swift guided tour through Budapest on our way to the airport. Once in India, at the airport we were greeted with roses. We were fed and all our boarding and lodging was free all through the way once across Hungary. What more could the government do.”

She added, “What the students stuck there are saying is also true. We know what a harrowing ordeal it is to get it out of Ukraine. They are facing many difficulties. I hope the remaining students make it out soon.”