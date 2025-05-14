'Had war continued, all would have left Adampur': Farmers

After a day of rest, there were reports again of the drone sightings in Jalandhar. As per a message by the district administration, a surveillance drone was brought down by the armed forces around 9.20 pm near village Mand. An expert team was looking for the debris. It is requested that please do not go near the debris if you found it and immediately inform the nearest police station. No drone activity had been seen in Jalandhar since 10 pm.

Lights were cut off in some areas of Jalandhar as a precaution.

The Tribune had earlier reported how the war-like situation in India and Pakistan had created panic among labourers working in industrial units.

Advertisement

The migrants, who work here in factories, had been fearful since the night after they heard explosions. Some farmers have also apprised that the farm labourers, who has gone to their native places, were not willing to come back yet because of the situation even if the ceasefire had been announced.

They said had this (drones and blast sounds) continued for a few more days, a majority of the labourers would have left.

Advertisement

Farmer Kirpal Singh from Musapur village said his village was near Adampur where missile parts were found. "It was scary. Some of the farm labourers who were to come back now have told me that they will stay at their native place and will come back later," he said.

Parminder Singh, another farmer from the village, said most of his farm labourers had also not arrived.

Tarsem Singh from Ucha village in Adampur block said if the situation would have continued for two more days, all of his farm labourers would have left. "The debris was found near our fields. It was scary I must say. The labourers also got scared and they were ready to leave. The apprehension is still there," he added.

Dhogri village farmer Subeg Singh added that labourers would come back by June 1. "They are calling us to know the situation. During the cultivation of paddy and harvesting of maize, we will need them. I know they will be back by then," he added.