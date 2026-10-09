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Home / Jalandhar / Hadiabad garbage dumping point closed permanently: MP

Hadiabad garbage dumping point closed permanently: MP

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Phagwara, Updated At : 04:19 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Huge pile of garbage lying unattended in Jalandhar. FILE
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Member of Parliament Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal on Thursday announced the permanent closure of the secondary garbage collection point at Hadiabad, fulfilling decades-old demand of residents and paving the way for cleaner and healthier Phagwara.

This is the second major garbage dumping point in the city to be freed from accumulated waste following the closure and cleaning of the Urban Estate dumping point on September 18.

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Mayor Rampal Uppal, Deputy Mayor Vicky Sood, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Randeep Singh Heer and other officials of the Municipal Corporation Phagwara were also present on the occasion.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr Chabbewal said that no garbage would be dumped at the Hadiabad site and added that this would now be developed as a green space with plantation and benches, providing residents with a cleaner and more pleasant environment. He said that residents of Greenland Colony, Hadiabad and the Nakodar Road market had been facing inconvenience due to the dumping point for many decades.

Dr Chabbewal said that door-to-door garbage collection vehicles had also been deployed in the area and the vehicles would facilitate regular collection of household waste and ensure its transportation through the proper waste management system.

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He said that the Punjab Government was according priority to cleanliness, sanitation and improved civic amenities, with ‘Mission Clean Punjab’ being implemented to strengthen cleanliness and waste management at the grassroots level.

He said effective door-to-door collection, proper segregation and scientific management of solid waste were essential for creating clean, healthy and liveable urban areas. The MP also appealed to residents to cooperate with the Municipal Corporation by handing over household waste to the door-to-door collection vehicles and refraining from dumping garbage at public places.

He said that the success of cleanliness initiatives depended on the active participation of citizens along with the Municipal Corporation and other stakeholders. Dr Chabbewal said that concerted efforts by the government, civic authorities and residents would help transform Phagwara into a cleaner, greener and more liveable city.

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