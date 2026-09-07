'Hamare Ram' brings Ramayana to life on stage in Hoshiarpur

Powerful performances, gripping dialogues and spectacular stagecraft brought the epic Ramayana alive as ‘Hamare Ram’ was staged before an enthusiastic audience at James Cambridge International School here. Ashutosh Rana, playing Ravana, emerged as the star of the evening with his commanding voice, intense expressions and powerful stage presence.

Rana’s portrayal of Ravana went beyond the character’s familiar image of arrogance and power. His measured dialogue delivery, dramatic pauses and expressive performance brought out the character’s pride, scholarship and inner conflict. His confrontations with other characters were among the most engaging moments of the play and drew repeated applause.

Advertisement

Rahul R Bhuchar, who played Ram, impressed with a calm and dignified performance. His restrained acting and composed dialogue delivery effectively portrayed Ram’s qualities of compassion, patience and duty. His scenes with Sita, Lakshman and other characters added emotional depth to the production.

Advertisement

Tarun Khanna, as Shiv, also made a strong impact. His powerful stage presence and energetic performance added grandeur to the scenes involving Lord Shiva, while his dialogue delivery matched the dramatic scale of the production.

Surpanakha, stood out for her expressive and spirited performance. Her portrayal brought intensity and emotional force to the character, particularly in the dramatic sequence involving Ram, Lakshman and Surpanakha. Her expressions and dialogue delivery made the scene one of the memorable portions of the evening.

Advertisement

The production also featured striking scenes of Ram accepting exile to honour his father’s word, Ravana’s dramatic entry, the emotionally charged Surpanakha episode and the climactic confrontation between Ram and Ravana. Music, lighting, elaborate sets and visual effects added to the theatrical experience.

MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa said the ideals of Lord Ram were even more relevant in today’s society. He said Ram’s life inspired people to follow truth, respect elders, fulfil their duties and maintain brotherhood and harmony.

Jimpa said the Punjab Government was making efforts to preserve the state’s cultural and spiritual heritage and connect the younger generation with it. The show was organised free of cost to enable people from all sections of society to watch the production.