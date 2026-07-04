‘Har Ghar Healer’aims to build inner balance through positive energy, prayer

A new social and spiritual initiative, ‘Har Ghar Healer’ (A healer in every home), was launched in Hoshiarpur during a special function organised by Amritam Wellness. The event also saw the release of the book ‘Amritam – The way of healing’, written by wellness founder and Reiki grand master Sangeeta Mittal.

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The book was formally released by Amrit Sagar Mittal, vice-chairman of the Sonalika Group. The programme was attended by family friends, well-wishers, healers and prominent personalities from the city. Speaking at the event, Sangeeta Mittal said the aim of the ‘Har Ghar Healer’ mission is not to heal people directly but to help them connect with their own inner healing power. She said every family should have at least one person who can maintain physical, mental and emotional balance through positive energy and prayer.

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She explained that the idea came to her during a spiritual retreat. Despite modern comforts, many people continue to suffer from illness, financial problems, stress and relationship issues. She said the mission aims to spread positive energy so that people can lead healthier and happier lives.

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Mittal said healing is about connecting with the supreme cosmic energy and praying for the well-being of oneself and others. Whether it is called Reiki, universal life force or an ancient Vedic healing method, the basic purpose is to connect with divine energy and promote wellness. She added that through proper guidance and spiritual practices, every individual has the ability to become a healer.

Addressing the gathering, Amrit Sagar Mittal praised Sangeeta Mittal for her selfless service. He said he has always seen her working with dedication in different social and spiritual projects, including Sanjeevani Sharanam, a physiotherapy centre, a school and wellness retreats.

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He said that while many people work with some personal interest, Sangeeta Mittal’s work reflects unconditional love and commitment towards society. He described himself as fortunate to have her as his life partner and said her efforts give true meaning to life. Amrit Sagar Mittal said he witnessed the hard work and dedication that went into writing the book and decided to support the project wholeheartedly.

He expressed confidence that the ‘Har Ghar Healer’ mission would bring meaningful and positive changes if every home had a person connected with cosmic energy and committed to the well-being of others.

During the programme, Ajay Jain, father of Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain and noted doctor Dr Anoop, president of the DAV Management Committee, also appreciated the book and the new initiative. Earlier, Sarita Gulati read out a special message congratulating the author.

Several healers, including Dr Meenakshi, Bindu Sood, Shivani Garg, Shagun, Advocate Anita and Archie Aggarwal, shared their personal healing experiences and spoke about the guidance they received from Sangeeta Mittal. A short video highlighting Sangeeta Mittal’s more than 30-year spiritual journey and the vision of the ‘Har Ghar Healer’ mission was also screened. The programme was conducted by Meenakshi Menon. Sangeeta Mittal appealed to the people of Hoshiarpur to join the movement and help create a healthier, more positive and spiritually empowered society.