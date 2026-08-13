Harbhajan seeks extension of key trains to Kartoli station

Rajya Sabha MP and former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to extend key train services currently originating from Amb-Andaura and Daulatpur Chowk to Kartoli railway station in Hoshiarpur district.

Advertisement

In a post on X after meeting Vaishnaw, Singh said he had specifically requested that train services connecting Haridwar, Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib and Delhi be extended to Kartoli, allowing the trains to originate from the newly opened station in Punjab.

Advertisement

The demand is significant for residents of the Kandi region, as Kartoli is the first railway station on the Nangal Dam–Talwara–Mukerian broad-gauge line. The station was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 17, with two passenger services subsequently beginning regular operations.

Advertisement

The newly constructed Kartoli station was developed to improve rail connectivity for residents of Talwara, Hajipur and adjoining rural areas. The Railways has already approved the Kartoli–Ambala City Express, while the Delhi–Daulatpur Chowk Express has been extended up to Kartoli.

Singh, popularly known as Bhajji, said extending more long-distance services to Kartoli would substantially improve connectivity for people in Punjab, particularly those travelling to major religious destinations and the national capital. He said the move would also benefit pilgrims, students, traders and daily commuters from the Kandi belt.

Advertisement

The demand comes soon after the opening of the new Daulatpur Chowk–Kartoli rail line, constructed as part of the Nangal Dam–Talwara–Mukerian new rail line project. The Centre has said the project would strengthen rail connectivity between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh and improve access to important religious destinations.

With Kartoli now operational, extending the Haridwar, Hazur Sahib and Delhi-linked services to the station could provide the Kandi region with direct rail access to some of the country’s major pilgrimage centres as well as the national capital, Singh said.