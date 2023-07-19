Harbhajan Singh visits flood-hit areas in Jalandhar

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 19

Cricketer-turned-politician HarbhajanSingh on Wednesday visited flood-hit areas in Jalandhar district.

He visited the area with his fellow Rajya Sabha MP, Balbir Singh Seechewal.

Both the AAP leaders helped relief and rescue team unload sandbags at bundh in Gatta Mundi Kasu village.

Notably, Harbhajan was criticised for being absent from Punjab and roaming around in foreign when the state was in stress during floods.

Many chided him for uploading photos from foreign location in the backdrop of Punjab floods.

