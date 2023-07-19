Harbhajan Singh visits flood-hit areas in Jalandhar

Chandigarh, July 19
Cricketer-turned-politician HarbhajanSingh on Wednesday visited flood-hit areas in Jalandhar district.
He visited the area with his fellow Rajya Sabha MP, Balbir Singh Seechewal.
Both the AAP leaders helped relief and rescue team unload sandbags at bundh in Gatta Mundi Kasu village.
Notably, Harbhajan was criticised for being absent from Punjab and roaming around in foreign when the state was in stress during floods.
Many chided him for uploading photos from foreign location in the backdrop of Punjab floods.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Army officer killed, 3 soldiers injured in fire incident in Siachen
Regiment Medical Officer Capt Anshuman Singh succumbed to se...
15 electrocuted in accident at power transformer at Namami Gange site in Uttarakhand's Chamoli
The dead include 3 police inspectors and 3 home guards; magi...
Heavy rain in Patiala leads to flood-like situation
Sewerage lines and drains choked, flooding many houses
Advisory issued in Punjab's Gurdaspur as water is released into Ujh river
The Ujh river in Jammu, after crossing Pathankot, merges int...
57 countries give visa-free access to Indian passport holders; see full list
Indian passport ranked at 80th place globally