Hariana man paraded after blackening face

Hariana (Hoshiarpur), Dec 18
The Hariana police have booked 11 persons, including some unidentified persons and a block president of the Congress, under Sections 504 (intentional insult) , 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 341(punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code for assaulting and humiliating a person.
Maninder Singh, alias Mani, in his complaint to the police, alleged on December 16 at 2:30 pm, Bhunga block Congress president Maninder Singh, alias Timmy, a resident of Fambda, along with 25-30 youths, including Jaika, Karni, Rinku, Jappi’s brother, Happy and Gora, came to his shop along with Bhunga residents Prince, Sheera, Bunty, Bhaa and some other unidentified persons.
Maninder alleged Timmy began an altercation saying he had blackened his poster. Soon, Timmy allegedly took out his pistol and threatened him. He forcibly took him to Bhunga adda. There Timmy and Sheera poured black oil on his head and face and humiliated him by parading around and beating him up.
Based on the statement from Maninder, an FIR was registerd against the accused at the Hariana Police Station.
