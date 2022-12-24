Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan begins with shehnai performance

Jalandhar, December 23
The 147th edition of Shree Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan started off with the melodious notes of shehnai with three jharokhas for a traditional backdrop.
After four days of Harivallabh Sangeet Pratiyogita that witnessed budding classical artistes from across the country, the sammelan got underway from the environs of Devi Talab Mandir in Jalandhar on Friday.
The enchanting notes of shehnai wafting out of a pavilion, comforted the city residents who were all agog for the annual event.
After two years of getting hosted in small auditoriums because of the Covid pandemic, this time the sammelan is being hosted in a pandal. Pt Ajoy Chakravarty from Patiala gharana performed on the first day.
The performances are pegged to go on until 10.45 to 12.30 pm at night as per the stipulated time this year. The day started with the mangal dhwani of shehnai performed by Bhaskar Nath. He performed raga Puriya Kalyan and Mishra Khamaj. He was accompanied by Ustad Athar Hussain on tabla and Bhagwat on sur shehnai. Considered an instrument heralding an auspicious beginning for an event, shehnai has customarily been chosen as the instrument to start the sammelan for decades now.
The shehnai recital was followed by dhrupad recital by Dr Madhu Bhatt Tailang who performed raga Hans Kinkani, followed by a composiiton by Swami Haridas. She was accomanied by Dr Ankit Parikh on pakhawaj and Pt Bharat Bushan Goswami on sarangi. The unqiue Dhrupad singing style being among the oldest techniques marking Indian classical prowess, the Dhrupad recital is also traditionally hosted on the first day of the festival.
The next performance was a Pakhawaj recital by Pt Parveen Kumar Arya, who was accompanied by Chaavi Joshi and Aishwarya Arya on Pakhawaj and Pt Munna Lal Bhatt on harmonium.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...