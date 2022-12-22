Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan: Young artistes enthral audience

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 21

The non-percussion music contests for the 174th Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan were held during this year’s event at Devi Talab Mandir here.

The ceremonial lamp was lit by Sabha director SS Azimal. The students from Swami Sant Dass Public School presented Saraswati Vandana and Harivallabh Vandana. While the contests for the junior and senior-level participants were held, auditions were also held for tabla and pakhawaj.

President of the Sabha, Purnima Beri, director SS Azimal, general secretary Deepak Bali, Madan Rana, Ramesh Modgill, Sangat Ram, Arun Mishra and Nitin Kapoor were present. The judges of the event were Pandit Harvinder Sharma, DL Moge and Gautam Pal. In the junior category, Samyak Parashree played flute and won the first position. Aasa Singh got the second rank. Manas Pant from Uttarakhand got the third position.