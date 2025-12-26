DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan’s ‘dhrupad’ legacy resonates for 150 years

Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan’s ‘dhrupad’ legacy resonates for 150 years

The sangeet sammelan began as Swami Tuljagiri’s death anniversary, observed by his disciple Baba Harivallabh in December 1875

article_Author
Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 05:33 PM Dec 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An artiste performs at 150th Harivallabh Sangeet Pratiyogita in Jalandhar on Friday. Tribune photo
Advertisement

The 150th Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan began at Shaktipeeth of Shree Devi Talab Mandir in Jalandhar, amidst soulful strains of shehnai, sitar, cello, and folk-laced vocals. This 150-year-old tradition, started by saints singing to the Almighty, is India’s oldest unbroken chain of Hindustani classical music festivals.

Advertisement

Shree Devi Talab’s grounds, formerly a saint’s gaddi, received 2,400 bighas of land from Maharaja Ranjit Singh to host a temple. The site witnessed countless hymns offered by scholarly sages before the sammelan took shape in 1875.

Advertisement

The sangeet sammelan began as Swami Tuljagiri’s death anniversary, observed by his disciple Baba Harivallabh in December 1875. Saints sang ‘dhrupad’ renditions to honour their spiritual predecessors and God. Over time, it evolved into a gathering of saints, ascetics, and musical scholars, attracting legends like Pandit Vishnu Digambar Paluskar in 1896.

Advertisement

Harivallabh is a sacred event, not a musical concert, where artistes pay tribute. It’s a celebration of syncretic traditions, with Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs participating since its inception. The festival has nurtured generations of musical legends.

Timeless traditions include: only Indian classical music is performed, it begins with a Havan Yagya, and ends with a ‘pushp varsha’ – the artiste is showered with marigold and rose petals.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts