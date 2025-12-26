Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan’s ‘dhrupad’ legacy resonates for 150 years

The 150th Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan began at Shaktipeeth of Shree Devi Talab Mandir in Jalandhar, amidst soulful strains of shehnai, sitar, cello, and folk-laced vocals. This 150-year-old tradition, started by saints singing to the Almighty, is India’s oldest unbroken chain of Hindustani classical music festivals.

Advertisement

Shree Devi Talab’s grounds, formerly a saint’s gaddi, received 2,400 bighas of land from Maharaja Ranjit Singh to host a temple. The site witnessed countless hymns offered by scholarly sages before the sammelan took shape in 1875.

Advertisement

The sangeet sammelan began as Swami Tuljagiri’s death anniversary, observed by his disciple Baba Harivallabh in December 1875. Saints sang ‘dhrupad’ renditions to honour their spiritual predecessors and God. Over time, it evolved into a gathering of saints, ascetics, and musical scholars, attracting legends like Pandit Vishnu Digambar Paluskar in 1896.

Advertisement

Harivallabh is a sacred event, not a musical concert, where artistes pay tribute. It’s a celebration of syncretic traditions, with Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs participating since its inception. The festival has nurtured generations of musical legends.

Timeless traditions include: only Indian classical music is performed, it begins with a Havan Yagya, and ends with a ‘pushp varsha’ – the artiste is showered with marigold and rose petals.