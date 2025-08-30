Harji Mann holds meeting with AAP councillors, municipal officials to discuss city development

Aam Aadmi Party’s state spokesperson and Phagwara constituency in-charge Harnoor Singh (Harji) Mann convened a joint meeting on Friday with Municipal Corporation officials and AAP councillors at the local Corporation meeting hall. Municipal Commissioner Dr Akshita Gupta was also present during the discussions.

Advertisement

The meeting focused on reviewing ongoing and pending development works across various wards in the city. Mann emphasised the urgent need to accelerate civic projects and ensure prompt resolution of residents’ grievances through effective coordination with the administration.

Speaking after the meeting, Mann stated that the goal was to highlight the pressing developmental needs of different wards and motivate officials to complete projects without delay. “Ensuring the overall development of the city, enhancing its cleanliness and beauty, and addressing people’s complaints remain my top priority,” said Mann.

Advertisement

Municipal Commissioner Dr Akshita Gupta also directed officials to resolve corporation-related issues raised by the public as promptly as possible. The meeting was attended by Deputy Mayor Vicky Sood, councilors Gurdeep Deepa, Harmesh Pathak, Jasdev Singh Prince, Ankush Ohri, Inderjit, Ravi Sidhu, Pritpal Kaur Tuli, Saira Sethi, along with several ward in-charges. Civic officials in attendance included Rajesh Chopra (SC), Pradeep Chotani (SDO Sewerage Board), Chief Sanitary Inspector Gurinder Singh, and Junior Engineer Rakesh Kumar.