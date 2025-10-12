Harji Mann opens Rs 1-cr road project in Palahi village

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab spokesperson and Phagwara constituency in-charge Harji Mann (Harnoor Singh) on Friday inaugurated the construction of a 5.85-kilometre-long road in village Palahi, a project estimated to cost Rs1 crore.

The inauguration ceremony featured a ribbon-cutting event, attended by prominent local leaders and residents of the area.

Addressing the gathering, Harji Mann described Palahi as a historically significant village in the Phagwara Assembly constituency, known for being blessed by the visits of the sixth, seventh and ninth Sikh Gurus. He assured the residents that every effort would be made to ensure the comprehensive development of the village.

During the interaction, Mann also heard various developmental concerns raised by the villagers and assured them that all issues would be resolved in a phased and timely manner. He reiterated that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Bhagwant Singh Mann, rural development continues to be a top priority for the AAP government

in Punjab.