Harjot Bains hoists Tricolour, outlines govt’s achievements at I-Day function

Punjab Minister for Technical Education and Industrial Training, Higher Education and Languages, School Education, Harjot Singh Bains on Saturday hoisted the national flag at the Government ITI ground to mark India’s 80th Independence Day.

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During the event, the Minister outlined the transformative achievements of the Punjab Government over the past four years, emphasising its commitment to building a vibrant and prosperous Punjab. MLA Banga Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, MLA Balachaur Santosh Kataria, were also present on the occasion.

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After hoisting the Tricolour, the Minister, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Gulpreet Singh Aulakh and SSP Tushar Gupta, inspected the parade and paid tribute to freedom fighters including Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Madan Lal Dhingra, Lala Lajpat Rai and Udham Singh for their sacrifices in India’s struggle for independence. “Punjabis have made unparalleled contributions to the nation’s freedom and continue to lead in safeguarding its interests,” he said.

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The event also featured a march past led by Parade Commander DSP Jatinder Singh Chauhan, with contingents from the Punjab Police, Punjab Women Police, educational institutions and others. The march past was followed by a patriotic cultural programme presented by students from various institutions.

The Minister also honoured the families of freedom fighters, awarded police personnel and parade participants and recognised individuals for their outstanding contributions in various fields. He also distributed tricycles to specially-abled individuals and sewing machines to needy persons.

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The Minister said that to increase employment opportunities for youngsters, the Punjab Government has increased the number of seats in ITIs from 35,000 to 52,000. Likewise, as many as 25 new ITIs are being constructed, while 13 existing institutions are being upgraded.

Sharing milestones achieved in the education sector, the Minister said that Punjab has become the first state in the country to implement an anti-drug syllabus in schools, along with the implementation of the Punjab Artificial Intelligence Spectrum. Furthermore, this year, 361 students from government schools cleared the prestigious JEE Mains examination, 64 qualified for JEE Advanced and 882 students cleared the NEET examination. The Punjab Government has established 118 Schools of Eminence and introduced bus services for students, with more than 15,000 students benefiting from the free service.

Similarly, to raise the standard of education, the state government has sent 264 principals and education administrators to Singapore for world-class training, while 288 primary teachers have visited Finland and 243 headmasters have visited IIM Ahmedabad for training.

Stressing the benefit of free electricity, the Minister said that around 90 per cent of domestic consumers were benefiting from 300 units of free electricity every month. Similar milestones have also been achieved in the fields of transport, administrative reforms, rural development, agriculture and several other sectors.

Hoshiarpur marks I-Day with tribute to freedom fighters

The Independence Day was celebrated across Hoshiarpur district with patriotic fervour, enthusiasm and a strong emphasis on development, public service and national unity.

The district-level function was held at the Police Lines Ground, where Punjab Cabinet Minister Dr Ravjot Singh hoisted the national flag as the chief guest. He inspected the parade and took the salute from contingents of the Punjab Police, Punjab Home Guards, NCC, scouts and guides during an impressive march past.

Tableaux depicting various welfare and development schemes of the state government were also presented by different departments.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Ravjot Singh paid homage to the martyrs and freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country’s Independence. He said Independence was the result of the struggle, sacrifice and dedication of countless patriots and its protection was the collective responsibility of every citizen.

He also called upon the youth to draw inspiration from the ideals of the freedom fighters and contribute actively to the progress of the country and Punjab.

Dr Ravjot Singh said the government would accelerate the pace of development in Hoshiarpur and several major projects would be taken up in the coming period.

Highlighting the proposed healthcare projects, he said construction of the Shaheed Udham Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences at the district hospital, at an estimated cost of around Rs 275 crore, would begin soon.

The district hospital would be upgraded into a medical college with a 400-bed hospital, while the college would have provision for 100 MBBS seats annually.

The minister said construction of a 50-bed Critical Care Unit, being built at a cost of Rs 13.65 crore at the Civil Hospital, was around 75 per cent complete.

During the district-level function, tricycles, sewing machines and other assistance material were distributed among needy beneficiaries. Persons who had made notable contributions in different fields and rendered distinguished services to society were also honoured. Families of freedom fighters were felicitated as a mark of respect for their sacrifices. Patriotic cultural programmes were presented during the function, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The Independence Day was also celebrated with enthusiasm at DAV Senior Secondary School, Hoshiarpur. Prof Manoj Kapoor, founder of Triple-M Group of Educational Institutions and member of the DAV College Managing Committee, hoisted the national flag as the chief guest.

Addressing the students, Prof Kapoor said Independence was not merely a right but also a responsibility. He said the youth had the most important role in taking the country forward and urged students to embrace discipline, honesty, hard work and patriotism in their lives.

RCF celebrates I-Day with patriotic fervour in K’thala

The 80th Independence Day was celebrated with great patriotic fervour at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Stadium, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala. Ajay Nandan, general manager, RCF, hoisted the National Flag, followed by the National Song and National Anthem and an impressive parade by contingents of RPF, St John Ambulance Brigade, NCC and Bharat Scouts and Guides.

Addressing the gathering, Nandan paid homage to the freedom fighters and called upon everyone to uphold the values of unity, integrity, discipline and dedication. He appreciated RCFs achievements in energy conservation, staff welfare, sports and other fields.

As part of the celebrations, Navita Nandan and her team visited RCF Hospital, presented gifts and distributed sweets among patients.