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Home / Jalandhar / Harpreet first woman chief of Phagwara Bar Association

Harpreet first woman chief of Phagwara Bar Association

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Phagwara, Updated At : 06:45 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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newly elected President Harpreet Kaur with Returning Officer Raman Narang.
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Advocate Harpreet Kaur was elected president of the Phagwara Bar Association on Friday, becoming the first woman lawyer to hold the post. Returning Officer Advocate Raman Narang declared the election results here this evening.

A total of 169 votes were polled out of 176 eligible votes. Harpreet Kaur secured 97 votes, while her rival Advocate Sanjeev Agnihotri polled 71 votes. Her election marks a significant development in the history of the Phagwara Bar Association.

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During the election campaign, Harpreet Kaur had spoken about the need for transparent and effective functioning of the Bar Association and greater attention to issues affecting advocates in their day-to-day professional work.The election campaign largely centred on matters concerning the functioning and infrastructure of the court complex.

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An interesting moment during the polling was the participation of 92-year-old veteran advocate Shiv Narayan Chopra, who specially came to cast his vote. Narang said Chopra was warmly welcomed by members of the Bar.

For the vice-president's post in the general category, Advocate Gurdeep Singh was elected while in the women-reserved category, Advocate Preet Mattu won.

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Reena Rani Brar is the new general secretary, Advocate Renu joint secretary and Sunny Dev is cashier.

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