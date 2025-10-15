DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Harsh, Ayush bring bronze in TT tourney

Harsh, Ayush bring bronze in TT tourney

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:24 AM Oct 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Harsh Sehgal of Jalandhar has won the bronze medal in the men's category at the 3rd UTT Punjab State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament-2025 that concluded on Monday.

Advertisement

Sehgal, who works at the Northern Railways (Ferozepur Division) Training Institute in Jalandhar, practices at the Hansraj Stadium in Jalandhar. The tournament was organised by the Amritsar District Table Tennis Association in Amritsar from October 11 to 13, under the aegis of the Punjab Table Tennis Association. Ayush Gambhir of Jalandhar also won the bronze medal in the U-19 Boys Singles Category. On this occasion, Jalandhar District TT Association Secretary Chandan Sharma, Jalandhar District Table Tennis coach Manish Bhardwaj and all association's officials extended their best wishes to the players for the upcoming tournaments.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts