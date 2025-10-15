Harsh, Ayush bring bronze in TT tourney

Harsh Sehgal of Jalandhar has won the bronze medal in the men's category at the 3rd UTT Punjab State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament-2025 that concluded on Monday.

Sehgal, who works at the Northern Railways (Ferozepur Division) Training Institute in Jalandhar, practices at the Hansraj Stadium in Jalandhar. The tournament was organised by the Amritsar District Table Tennis Association in Amritsar from October 11 to 13, under the aegis of the Punjab Table Tennis Association. Ayush Gambhir of Jalandhar also won the bronze medal in the U-19 Boys Singles Category. On this occasion, Jalandhar District TT Association Secretary Chandan Sharma, Jalandhar District Table Tennis coach Manish Bhardwaj and all association's officials extended their best wishes to the players for the upcoming tournaments.

