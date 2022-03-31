Hartaj Singh named captain of Punjab hockey team

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 30

Hartaj Singh of Kapurthala district is all set to lead the Punjab Men’s Senior Hockey Team in the 12th Hockey India National Senior Men’s Hockey Championship, starting from April 6 to 17 in Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh).

According to Olympian Balwinder Singh Shammi, a member of Hockey Punjab’s ad-hoc committee, appointed after the suspension of Hockey Punjab by the Hockey India, which is the apex body for hockey in India, said Hartaj Singh of Kapurthala district has been named as captain of the men’s senior team.

The other members of the team are Subash sharma, Anujpreet singh, Mehkeet Singh, Jarmanpeer Singh, Aman Thakur, Manveer Singh, Narinder Pal Singh, Ranjot Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Mahavir Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Dharminder Singh, Gautam Kumar, Gurshahzad Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Vishal Yadav and Shubkarman Singh whereas Sahilpreet Singh, Gurbaaz Singh, Prabh Simeran Singh and Geet Kumar will be the stand-by players. —