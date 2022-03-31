Hartaj Singh named captain of Punjab hockey team

Jalandhar, March 30
Hartaj Singh of Kapurthala district is all set to lead the Punjab Men’s Senior Hockey Team in the 12th Hockey India National Senior Men’s Hockey Championship, starting from April 6 to 17 in Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh).
According to Olympian Balwinder Singh Shammi, a member of Hockey Punjab’s ad-hoc committee, appointed after the suspension of Hockey Punjab by the Hockey India, which is the apex body for hockey in India, said Hartaj Singh of Kapurthala district has been named as captain of the men’s senior team.
The other members of the team are Subash sharma, Anujpreet singh, Mehkeet Singh, Jarmanpeer Singh, Aman Thakur, Manveer Singh, Narinder Pal Singh, Ranjot Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Mahavir Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Dharminder Singh, Gautam Kumar, Gurshahzad Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Vishal Yadav and Shubkarman Singh whereas Sahilpreet Singh, Gurbaaz Singh, Prabh Simeran Singh and Geet Kumar will be the stand-by players. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan's govt totters as key ally MQM-P switches sides ahead of no-confidence motion
Gen Naravane reviews preparedness along borders
Free education for EWS kids in private schools goes in Haryana
Haryana education dept drops Rule 134-A
Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
In case of accident, it prevents vehicles from going off roa...
Make Bay of Bengal bridge of connectivity: PM Modi
BIMSTEC inks agreements on security, tech transfer | Adopts ...
Antony Blinken speaks to S Jaishankar on Ukraine, global slowdown
Leaders from Germany, Mexico meet Doval, EAM; Lavrov visit ...