Haryana bus mishap victims cremated

Hoshiarpur, May 19
Five persons from Hoshiarpur, who were killed yesterday after the bus they were travelling in caught fire in Haryana, were cremated at the local crematorium on Haryana Road on Sunday.
The last rites of Sunila Bhasin, Ashok Bhatia, Gautam Sharma, Shashi and Khushi (12) were performed on Sunday. Representatives of various political, social and religious organisations paid tribute to the deceased.
Posthumous bravery award sought for Gautam
An organisation, Savera-Society for Social Awareness, has demanded bravery award for Gautam Sharma, who sacrificed his life while rescuing his co-travellers from the ill-fated bus, posthumously. It was revealed that he managed to rescue 12 passengers, but there was a blast when he went back in to rescue another pilgrim.
