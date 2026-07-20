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Home / Jalandhar / Haryana CM pays obeisance at Dera Lal Badshah shrine

Haryana CM pays obeisance at Dera Lal Badshah shrine

Says Punjab and Haryana are brothers and follow the same path

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 10:06 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Tribune file
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A day after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the Dera Lal Badshah in Nakodar during its annual Urs, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday paid obeisance at the shrine of Almast Bapu Lal Badshah.

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Accompanied by BJP leader Sushil Rinku and in the presence of BJP leader, former MP and Dera head Hans Raj Hans, Saini offered prayers at the shrine and addressed devotees gathered on the occasion.

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Dressed in saffron attire, including a jacket, stole and turban, Saini spoke about the shared cultural and historical bonds between Punjab and Haryana.

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"Punjab and Haryana are still brothers and follow the same path. This is the land of the Gurus, who have given us wisdom and guidance," he said.

He added that the people of both states continue to share close ties. "Where Haryana is progressing, we hope Punjab too moves forward and does not lag behind. It is our wish that Punjab also becomes the number one state," Saini said.

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Offering prayers for the prosperity of Punjab, he said, "This is my prayer at the feet of Lal Badshah. We have made Haryana a leading state and, with the blessings and inspiration of Bapu Lal Badshah, our government is working to strengthen and uplift the poor."

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