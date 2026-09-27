Haryana CM Saini attends Sarv Dharam Sammelan on Baba Sri Chand Ji’s 532nd Parkash Parv

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said austerity, restraint and self-discipline were the greatest assets in human life. He said true victory lay not in defeating others but in conquering anger, greed, ego and hatred within oneself.

The Chief Minister was addressing a Sarv Dharam Sammelan organised in Hoshiarpur on the occasion of the 532nd Parkash Parv of Baba Sri Chand Ji Maharaj, elder son of Guru Nanak Dev, and Puranmashi.

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Saini said though religions differed in their forms of worship, prayer, attire and language, their ultimate objective was to awaken love, overcome ego, serve humanity and connect with the Almighty.

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Describing Baba Sri Chand Ji Maharaj’s life as an example of renunciation, austerity and spiritual discipline, he urged the youth to draw inspiration from his self-discipline, Guru Nanak Dev’s spirit of service and the Guru tradition’s courage.

He said Haryana and Punjab shared a common civilisation, culture and spiritual heritage. He expressed concern over drug abuse, violence, stress and distractions among youth, and urged them to channel their energy towards education, sports, employment, entrepreneurship and nation-building.

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Referring to the Gurbani message, “Pavan Guru, Paani Pita, Mata Dharat Mahat”, Saini called for linking religious programmes with cleanliness, water conservation and tree plantation.