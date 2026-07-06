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Home / Jalandhar / Haryana CM Saini targets Punjab Govt over drugs, unemployment

Haryana CM Saini targets Punjab Govt over drugs, unemployment

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 02:29 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during a ceremony dedicated to the 39th Dikshant and Seva Samman of Piyush Muni Maharaj in Jalandhar on Sunday. Tribune photo
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the Punjab Government had pushed the youth into the quagmire of drugs.

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He said society must collectively resolve to build a drug-free and educated society while pursuing systemic reform and nation-building. Only then can meaningful contributions be made towards creating a society rooted in service, respect and values.

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CM Saini said this while addressing a ceremony dedicated to the 39th Dikshant and Seva Samman of Piyush Muni Maharaj in Jalandhar. The Jain Sabha honoured the CM by presenting him with a shawl, turban and a memento.

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Addressing a gathering, Saini said, “Today a government in Punjab, which had promised the youth freedom from drugs and unemployment, has instead caused them to languish in the quagmire of drugs. In Punjab, the youth are either forced to choose drugs or migrate abroad.”

The Haryana Chief Minister said political ambitions have pushed the vision of a vibrant Punjab backwards. He stated that Punjab is burdened with a debt of over Rs 4 lakh crore and that the average debt per person has crossed Rs 1.25 lakh.

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Saini said the Aam Aadmi Party had made tall promises of eliminating drug abuse, but Punjab today is grappling with drug addiction and gangster culture. He further said Punjab’s youth are facing serious concerns. During the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26, the unemployment rate stood at 8.8 per cent. In contrast, Haryana is providing opportunities to its youth.

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