Haryana criminal booked for fraud

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked a criminal from Haryana on the charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy. SHO Inspector GS Nagra said that the accused has been identified as Raja Hayder, a resident of Gurgaon in Haryana. Satimdar Singh, a resident of Billi Chao village, complained to Jalandhar (rural) SSP that the accused duped him of Rs 81,000 through an online method. The SHO said that a case under Section 403, 420 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 66(D) of the IT Act has been registered against the accused. OC
Ludhiana woman held for kidnapping
Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked a Ludhiana village woman on the charge of kidnapping a minor. Investigating Officer (IO) Baljit Kaur said that the accused has been identified as Sheela Bai, wife of Rajpal, a resident of Salem Pura village under Sidham Bet police station, Ludhiana. The IO said that a case under Section 363, 366-A and 120-B of the IPC was registered against the accused and her son, Surinder Singh alias Babu. OC
Drug peddler arrested
Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling poppy husk. Investigating Officer (IO) Anwar Masih said that 6 kg of poppy husk was recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Mangal Singh alias Mangi, a resident of Mao Sahib village. The IO said that a case under Section 15(b), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused.
