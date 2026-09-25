Haryana MP holds meeting with Congress workers in Jalandhar

As part of the party's Leadership Development Mission, a meeting of leaders and workers from all nine Assembly segments of Jalandhar was held at Congress Bhawan here.

The meeting was convened by Karamvir Singh Boudh, Rajya Sabha MP, Haryana and in-charge of the mission. Punjab Pradesh Congress SC Cell chairman Gurpreet Singh Lucky Pakhoke also attended the meeting.

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Addressing the meeting, Boudh said, "We all have to contest the 2027 elections together and form a Congress government in Punjab. The current government of Punjab has completely failed on every front. Drugs are being sold openly in Punjab, corruption is rampant, the law and order situation is very poor and there are daily incidents of firing and murder."

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The leaders and workers demanded that Congress leaders who had left the party earlier and were now planning to rejoin should not be given an opportunity to contest elections immediately. "They should be made to work for few years for strengthening the party before being giving a ticket", they said. Boudh said that whatever views and suggestions have been given by Congress leaders will definitely be conveyed to the high command.

District Congress Committee Rural president and MLA Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia, former MLA and District president Jalandhar Urban Rajinder Beri, MLA Adampur Sukhwinder Singh Kotli, MLA Jalandhar North Avtar Singh Junior Bawa Henry, halqa in-charge Nakodar Dr Navjot Singh Dahiya, halqa in-charge Jalandhar West Surinder Kaur, halqa in-charge Kartarpur Rajinder Singh, former MLA Chaudhary Surinder Singh, office-bearers of Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, INTUC, Legal Cell, SC Cell and senior leaders of Jalandhar Urban and Rural Congress were present at this meeting.