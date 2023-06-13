Haryana native arrested with 1-kg opium

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 12

The CIA Staff of the city police arrested a person with 1 kg of opium on Monday. The accused has been identified as Mahabir (45), a resident of Kaithal in Haryana.

As per the police, a team of CIA Staff led by its incharge Inderjit Singh was present near Ikhari pulli, when they saw him, walking towards the Ikhari Pulli road from the Damoria flyover side.

He said when police officials signalled him to stop, he turned around and headed in the opposite direction, trying to escape. The police got hold of him, and when he was checked, 1kg of opium was recovered from his possession. A case has been registered under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at police station division number 3.