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Home / Jalandhar / Haryana youth arrested with 205g heroin

Haryana youth arrested with 205g heroin

Further investigation is underway

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 08:11 PM May 08, 2026 IST
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The police arrested a youth and recovered 205 gram of heroin from his possession during an operation near a PG accommodation in Phagwara.

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SP Madhvi Sharma stated that the accused has been identified as Jony, a resident of Paniwala Mota in Sirsa district of Haryana and residing at K-House PG in Mehdu, Phagwara.

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According to Madhvi, a police party reached near K-House PG and a general store during routine checking when they noticed a young man approaching on foot from the opposite direction. On spotting the police team, the suspect allegedly attempted to turn back and enter the PG premises in a suspicious manner.

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The police party immediately intercepted and questioned him. During the search, cops recovered 205 gram of heroin from his possession, packed in a polythene packet.

Following the recovery, the police registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The accused was taken into custody and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended supply network of the contraband.

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