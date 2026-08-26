HC defers Kapurthala mayoral poll hearing to Oct 13

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday issued a notice of motion in the petition challenging the controversial election of the Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Kapurthala Municipal Corporation and fixed October 13 as the next date of hearing.

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The hearing had been keenly awaited by both sides, with expectations that the court might provide further clarity on the disputed election held on July 8. However, the matter was adjourned, leaving both petitioners and respondents to await till the next hearing.

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The case was filed by Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjit Singh along with other Congress councillors, who have challenged the election of the three office-bearers. The petition raises serious questions over the manner in which the election process was conducted and seeks quashing of the election.

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The proceedings have assumed significance following the High Court’s earlier order restraining the newly elected Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor from exercising their powers. The court had also directed the Kapurthala DC to take over the administrative functioning of the MC. The order had further intensified the dispute over control of the civic body.