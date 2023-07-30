HC issues notice to state government over ‘wrong’ delimitation

Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, July 29
Issuing a notice of motion to the State of Punjab, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today called for the “entire record of the proceedings of delimitation process” on August 29.
The direction by Justice Raj Mohan Singh and Justice Harpreet Singh Brar came on a petition filed by Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal submitted through advocate Gaurav Gilhotra on July 17 before the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the Punjab Government for “wrong partial delimitation” of the Phagwara Municipal Corporation.
Dhaliwal, while confirming the development, said though he was a member of the delimitation board, the authorities ignored him and around 100 objections were made by residents against the proposed delimitation, which was hurting the sentiments of both general as well as reserve categories. The proposed delimitation was announced without bothering anyone only due to vested political interests.
Dhaliwal alleged that despite repeated requests, no proper survey could be done or notification made available to them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 125 patients evacuated, no casualty reported
The blaze erupts in the second basement of 10-storey Rajasth...
Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings
Russian Defence Ministry refers to the incident as an 'attem...
Gang waylays car on national highway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants
Gang members strategically parked a large truck on the natio...
Stage set for stormy week as Parliament set to take up Delhi services bill
The government has also listed 13 draft legislations for con...
ISRO successfully places Singapore's DS-SAR, 6 other satellites into intended orbit
Today's mission comes after the much-awaited Chandrayaan-3 l...