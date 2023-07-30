HC issues notice to state government over ‘wrong’ delimitation

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, July 29

Issuing a notice of motion to the State of Punjab, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today called for the “entire record of the proceedings of delimitation process” on August 29.

The direction by Justice Raj Mohan Singh and Justice Harpreet Singh Brar came on a petition filed by Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal submitted through advocate Gaurav Gilhotra on July 17 before the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the Punjab Government for “wrong partial delimitation” of the Phagwara Municipal Corporation.

Dhaliwal, while confirming the development, said though he was a member of the delimitation board, the authorities ignored him and around 100 objections were made by residents against the proposed delimitation, which was hurting the sentiments of both general as well as reserve categories. The proposed delimitation was announced without bothering anyone only due to vested political interests.

Dhaliwal alleged that despite repeated requests, no proper survey could be done or notification made available to them.

