HC raps judicial officer for poor knowledge of law

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 20

In an out of the ordinary order, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has rapped its own judicial officer for possessing poor knowledge of law. Justice Sudhir Mittal of the high court has also directed the placing of the matter before the Administrative Judge of Jalandhar Sessions Division for his information and perusal.

The direction came during the hearing of a plea on sentence suspension after Justice Mittal observed a perusal of the explanation submitted by the Additional Sessions Judge, Jalandhar, showed that he was confused due to the wording of an order, wherein it “has not been mentioned that bail bond be accepted”.

“This shows that the Judge possesses a poor knowledge of law…. Since the applicant has been released on bail on furnishing bail and surety bonds, no further proceedings are called for,” Justice Mittal concluded, while disposed of the plea.

The matter was brought to Justice Mittal’s notice after an application was filed for clarification of an order dated March 21, whereby the remaining sentence of the applicant had been suspended. The counsel for the applicant-appellant submitted that he approached the trial Court for furnishing bail and surety bonds after the passing of order dated March 21.

The applicant added the bonds were not accepted on a misconstruction/misreading of the order dated March 21. As such, the order may be clarified, he added. Taking a note of the submissions and going through the documents, Justice Mittal on the previous date of hearing asserted: “The confusion in the mind of the trial court is inconceivable. Once the remaining sentence of a convict has been suspended, it automatically implies that he has to be released on bail for which bail and surety bonds have to be furnished…. Explanation be sought from the Additional Sessions Judge, Jalandhar.”