HC slams Punjab over LPU violence probe, asks if student was 'used' to spark rumours

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday pulled up the Punjab government over its handling of the probe into the recent incidents of violence at Lovely Professional University (LPU).

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor observed that an 18-year-old first-year student—who had forwarded a social media post claiming two girls were sexually assaulted and murdered—had not been properly questioned.

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The Bench asserted that circulating such damaging messages is a serious matter. They noted that the student needs to be questioned to ascertain whether someone had used her to circulate the message, or whether her phone had been used by someone else.

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During the hearing, Additional Advocate-General Chanchal K Singla informed the High Court that the student had forwarded the message through a social media platform but she had no “mens rea” or criminal intent. The Bench was also handed a sealed report containing her statement recorded by the police.

The Bench, however, pulled up the State for taking the matter lightly after finding that the student's statement was not there in the sealed envelope. The matter has now been posted for further consideration in the post-lunch session.

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Appearing on the petitioner-student’s behalf, senior advocate Gaurav Chopra told the Bench that police personnel were injured in the violence, and a total loss came out to be approximately Rs 30 crore.

LPU was represented in the matter by advocate Ranjit Singh Bajaj.