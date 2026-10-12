DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / HC slams Punjab over LPU violence probe, asks if student was 'used' to spark rumours

HC slams Punjab over LPU violence probe, asks if student was 'used' to spark rumours

The Bench observes that an 18-year-old first-year student—who had forwarded a social media post claiming two girls were sexually assaulted and murdered—had not been properly questioned

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:14 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Additional Advocate-General Chanchal K Singla informed the High Court that the student had forwarded the message through a social media platform but she had no “mens rea” or criminal intent. Video garb/ANI
Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday pulled up the Punjab government over its handling of the probe into the recent incidents of violence at Lovely Professional University (LPU).

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor observed that an 18-year-old first-year student—who had forwarded a social media post claiming two girls were sexually assaulted and murdered—had not been properly questioned.

Advertisement

The Bench asserted that circulating such damaging messages is a serious matter. They noted that the student needs to be questioned to ascertain whether someone had used her to circulate the message, or whether her phone had been used by someone else.

Advertisement

During the hearing, Additional Advocate-General Chanchal K Singla informed the High Court that the student had forwarded the message through a social media platform but she had no “mens rea” or criminal intent. The Bench was also handed a sealed report containing her statement recorded by the police.

The Bench, however, pulled up the State for taking the matter lightly after finding that the student's statement was not there in the sealed envelope. The matter has now been posted for further consideration in the post-lunch session.

Advertisement

Appearing on the petitioner-student’s behalf, senior advocate Gaurav Chopra told the Bench that police personnel were injured in the violence, and a total loss came out to be approximately Rs 30 crore.

LPU was represented in the matter by advocate Ranjit Singh Bajaj.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts