DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jalandhar / Headmasters demand fair share in promotions

Headmasters demand fair share in promotions

The Punjab Headmasters Association is demanding that the School Education Department include their overlooked backlog quota in promotions to the principal position. They argue that the department has consistently favored lecturers, promoting over 1,760 lecturers as principals while granting headmasters few promotions, violating rules and court rulings. The Association disputes the department's proposed method of calculating quotas based on current principals, insisting the backlog calculation should be based on past promotion records from 1986 to 1996, followed by promotions between 1996 and 2022. They cite a 2018 admission by the department in the Punjab and Haryana High Court as evidence of their claim. (This summary is generated via AI.)
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:30 AM Jun 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Punjab Headmasters Association has urged the School Education Department to grant them their fair share in promotions for the post of principal by including the backlog quota that has been overlooked for years.

Advertisement

Association president Kulwinder Kataria and general secretary Jaswinder Singh Bhullar stated that, as per rules and court rulings, any unfulfilled quota in promotions for a cadre cannot be cancelled. They highlighted that the department itself admitted in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2018 that by 2014, 260 extra lecturers were promoted as principals beyond their quota. Since then, nearly 1,500 more lecturers have been promoted, while headmasters have received hardly any promotions.

Currently, the department reportedly plans to calculate promotion quotas based on how many current principals come from the lecturer and headmaster cadres. The Association argues that this approach is unfair and contradicts Supreme Court guidelines, which mandate that backlog must be calculated based on past promotion records—not on who is currently serving.

Advertisement

They demanded that the backlog for headmasters be calculated from 1986 to 1996, with promotions made accordingly from 1996 to 2022.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts