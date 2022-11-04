Health centre in tatters, activists submit memorandum to DC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 3

Members of the Bhartiya Sarvahit Parishad, a social organisation, submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh requesting him to take up the matter of ailing community health centre at Dada Colony with higher authorities.

Rajan Sharda, president, Bhartiya Sarvahit Parishad, said due to the non-payment of bills, the health centre had been functioning without electricity. He said the generator lies defunct at the centre as there is no operator for the job. “It is sheer negligence on the part of the administration and the officer concerned, ” he added.

He added that the X-ray machine had been installed at first floor and the old and disabled persons were facing a lot of inconvenience as there was no ramp or lift on the premises.

Highlighting more issues, Suraj Virdi of Rotary Club said the pathologist at the centre visits the centre only on Thursdays. However, his services are required daily. Therefore, we request the administration to allocate a full-time pathologist at the centre.

The members also pointed out that the operation theatre at the centre is not working, besides no proper arrangement is in place for minor operation and delivery due the shortage of doctors and para-medical staff as only one doctor is posted at the centre.