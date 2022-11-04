 Health centre in tatters, activists submit memorandum to DC : The Tribune India

Health centre in tatters, activists submit memorandum to DC

Health centre in tatters, activists submit memorandum to DC

Members of an NGO submit memorandum to the DC. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 3

Members of the Bhartiya Sarvahit Parishad, a social organisation, submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh requesting him to take up the matter of ailing community health centre at Dada Colony with higher authorities.

Rajan Sharda, president, Bhartiya Sarvahit Parishad, said due to the non-payment of bills, the health centre had been functioning without electricity. He said the generator lies defunct at the centre as there is no operator for the job. “It is sheer negligence on the part of the administration and the officer concerned, ” he added.

He added that the X-ray machine had been installed at first floor and the old and disabled persons were facing a lot of inconvenience as there was no ramp or lift on the premises.

Highlighting more issues, Suraj Virdi of Rotary Club said the pathologist at the centre visits the centre only on Thursdays. However, his services are required daily. Therefore, we request the administration to allocate a full-time pathologist at the centre.

The members also pointed out that the operation theatre at the centre is not working, besides no proper arrangement is in place for minor operation and delivery due the shortage of doctors and para-medical staff as only one doctor is posted at the centre.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan sustains bullet injury after gunfire attack during protest march, 1 killed

2
Punjab

No NOC required to register village land, says Bhagwant Mann as he pays surprise visit to Samrala tehsil office

3
World

Watch: ‘I only wanted to kill Imran and no one else’, says attacker who opened fire at former Pak PM Imran Khan

4
Patiala

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik Singh arrested month after he escaped from hospital

5
Trending

Pakistani woman falls for driver’s gear shifting style, ends up marrying him

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

7
Nation

Gujarat Assembly poll to be held on December 1 and 5

8
Brand Connect

Exipure Reviews - Alarming Side Effects Concern! Disturbing Truth Revealed!

9
Punjab

Punjab and Chandigarh figure in Level II in Ministry of Education's Performance Grading Index

10
Nation

Canada told to prevent anti-India activities by individuals, groups

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk’s takeover
Trending

Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk's takeover

2.5-feet-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding
Nation

Video: 2.5-ft-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three yrs
World

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three years

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

‘Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai’: Musk’s ‘Blue tick’ bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

This was Neeraj Chopra’s epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video
Trending

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video

Top News

There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann

There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, will address issue by next year, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann

Take responsibility for the problem

Supreme Court to take up stubble-burning issue on November 10

Supreme Court to take up stubble-burning issue on November 10

AQI level in the national capital reaches alarming stage

Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Highlights negligence on part of the Punjab govt

11 dead as SUV collides with empty bus in Madhya Pradesh

11 die as SUV collides with bus in Madhya Pradesh

Arvind Kejriwal to announce AAP's CM candidate for Gujarat Assembly polls today

Arvind Kejriwal to announce AAP's CM candidate for Gujarat Assembly polls today

The candidate will be named on the basis of opinion submitte...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Nagoke village resident dies of drug overdose

Amritsar: Nagoke village resident dies of drug overdose

Release Sikh prisoners, punish 1984 riots perpetrators, demands union

Two trucks carrying illegal sand seized

Dengue spreads its tentacles in Amritsar district

Sukhbir Badal, Virsa Singh Valtoha granted bail in case of violation of Covid norms

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

Chandigarh improves 15 points in education rankings

Punjab tops Union Education Ministry's performance index, Chandigarh bags second spot

Chandigarh Sector 22 mobile market buzzes with booze at night

Burglars clean out seven bank lockers in Mandi Gobindgarh

There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann

There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, will address issue by next year, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann

Delhi minister Gopal Rai to convene high-level meet to decide GRAP stage 4 implementation

Capital records ‘severe’ AQI

ED files charge-sheet against SRS Group

24,000 farm fires, but Punjab AQI 'moderate'

Dengue cases in dist rise to 219

Dengue cases in dist rise to 219

211 found infected in Nawanshahr district

2 held with 50-gm heroin

Indian Oil, Railways set up title clash

City school told to return Rs 10.65 lakh to 123 students

~7-lakh robbery case solved within 48 hours, five nabbed

Rs 7-lakh robbery case solved within 48 hours, five nabbed

Traders protest at Bhadaur House Market, AC Market

Two more test +ve

Ludhiana-based industrialist Neeraj Saluja sent to judicial custody

Intelligent traffic mgmt system to be implemented at major city junctions

Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Expedite delivery of justice: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Patiala: 3 excise officials shifted in liquor smuggling case

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik back in Patiala police net

Illegal flex boards dot Patiala roads