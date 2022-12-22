Health Department creates awareness through pictorial representations

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 21

The Health Department is conducting cleanliness drive and making people aware of several issues through pictorial representations. Breeding checkers under the anti-larva branch of the department are doing all the work of drawing the pictures and giving out strong messages. Recently during the dengue season, the public was sensitised about clean and mosquito-free surroundings.

There are messages regarding tobacco in which people have been asked to choose life and not tobacco. “A significant number of people still consider female child a burden. So, such pictorial image focuses on the message to save and educate female children. Our existence would never have been possible in absence of female gender,” said Dr Aditya Paul Singh, the District Epidemiologist.

Dr Aditya has been supervising the drive. He said, “Awareness campaign has gathered momentum under the guidance of Civil Surgeon Dr Raman Sharma. We have now planned to approach the Municipal Corporation so that we could use chowks too, to educate public.”