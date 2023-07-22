Health Department destroys rotten food items

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 21

A team led by District Health Officer Dr Lakhvir Singh inspected streets vendors and shops around the bus stand and the nearby vegetable market. Four quintals of sweets and rotten fruits and vegetables were destroyed during raids on shops.

Dr Lakhvir Singh said keeping in mind health of the people, food item vendors and canteens around the bus stand were checked. During checking, several bottles of expired juice and soft drinks were got destroyed. He said there were many complaints from people about expired food items being sold at bus stand. He urged travellers to check the expiry date of food and soft drinks they buy.

He said many shopkeepers did not have food safety licences.

