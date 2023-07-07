Health Department launches diarrhoea awareness drive

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 6

To prevent and treat diarrhoea in children, specially in the 0-5 year age-group, a ‘Diarrhoea Disease Control Fortnight’ is being observed at Civil Hospital, Phagwara.

Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Lehmber Ram said the campaign will continue till July 17.

The SMO said that with this purpose, ASHA workers are visiting door to door to distribute ORS and zinc tablets.

Child specialist Dr Naresh Kundra said ORS and zinc corners are being set up at the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, where ORS and zinc tablets will be freely distributed to the public. Information in local language is being displayed at each such corner to create awareness among the public.

SMO Lehmber Ram said that use of boiled drinking water is also very important to prevent diarrhoea in children.