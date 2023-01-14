Health Dept celebrates 'Dhiyan di Lohri'

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 13

‘Aao Manaiye Dhiyan di Lohri’ celebrations were held by the Health Department on the occasion of Lohri today. The celebrations were held under Civil Surgeon Raman Sharma in the presence of Medical Superintendent Rajeev Sharma.

Thirty-one daughters were honoured on the occasion. Besides, Asha workers and ANMs were also honoured for their work during the NSV fortnight and Population Stability Fortnight. Girls from SGL Nursing College, Jalandhar, also presented Lohri songs and giddha on ‘Dhiyan di Lohri’.

Civil Surgeon Raman Sharma accorded special presence on stage to newborn girls and their mothers who were honoured on the occasion. The Civil Surgeon said the special message of today’s celebrations was that the society should celebrate the birth of girls as much as the birth of boys and girl child should also be ushered into the world with festivities.

Medical Superintendent Rajeev Sharma said the world was changing and as the discrimination in the name of gender was ending, it was time that equal opportunities be accorded to boys and girls to grow .

The Civil Hospital, Kapurthala, under Civil Surgeon Gurinderbir Kaur also celebrated Dhiyan Di Lohri for 21 newborn girls. The 21 newborn girls and their mothers were honoured on the occasion. Desi ghee, rewris, groundnuts and sweet jaggery was also disbursed to them.