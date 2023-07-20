Health Dept convenes meet to discuss steps to check dengue outbreak

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 19

Keeping in view the increasing cases of dengue in Phagwara and its surroundings, the health department has sprung into action.

District epidemiologist Dr Nandika Khullar along with Senior Medical Officer Dr Lehmber Ram today held a meeting with the hospital staff, community leaders and philanthropists at Civil Hospital, Phagwara.

District Immunisation Officer, Kapurthala, Dr Randip Singh, Master of Population Health Sciences Kamaljit Singh and Balihar Chand, members of the Indian Medical Association, Phagwara, headed by its president Dr Jasjit Virk, Chemist Association president Sanchit, Lab Technician Association district president MP Singh, former Nagar Council president Malkiat Singh Raghbotra.

Dr Nandika Khullar explained the symptoms of dengue and its treatment. Preventive measures for vector- borne diseases were discussed in detail and the participants were advised to spread the information among the general public to increase awareness about the same. All attendees pledged support for defeating dengue. Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials were distributed to the attendees.

#dengue #Phagwara