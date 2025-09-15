DT
Health Dept launches 15-day medical campaign in rain-hit Kapurthalavillages

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 08:49 AM Sep 15, 2025 IST
In the wake of recent floods, the Health Department of Kapurthala has launched a special 15-day medical campaign to provide essential healthcare and preventive services in the affected villages. The initiative is being carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal.

Civil Surgeon Dr Rajiv Parashar stated that a team of doctors, paramedical staff, rural medical officers and field workers have been deployed to conduct house-to-house surveys. The medical teams are distributing free medicines, oral rehydration salts, chlorine tablets, mosquito nets, sanitary pads and children’s supplies, with support from the Smile Foundation.

Dr Annu Sharma, Assistant Civil Surgeon and campaign nodal officer, explained that while addressing flood-related health issues, the campaign also focuses on raising awareness about hygiene and disease prevention. Senior health officials, including Dr Sandeep Bhola, Dr Rajiv Bhagat, Dr Randeep Singh, Dr Navpreet Kaur and Dr Meenakshi, are overseeing operations in the flood-hit areas of Fattufinga, Sultanpur Lodhi, Tibba, Panchhat and Dhilwan.

With stagnant water still prevalent in several areas, health teams are conducting fever surveys and engaging in spraying and fogging operations to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria. Residents are advised to maintain cleanliness, wear protective clothing, and use mosquito nets.

The campaign’s progress will be monitored by state and district-level health authorities to ensure its effective implementation. Dr Parashar emphasised that the Health Department is committed to safeguarding public health during this crisis through coordinated and sustained efforts.

