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Home / Jalandhar / Health employees plan stir, cite govt inaction on salary promise

Health employees plan stir, cite govt inaction on salary promise

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:43 AM Mar 26, 2026 IST
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State president Jasmail Singh Deol along with other union members at Civil Hospital, Jalandhar. 
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Health employees engaged in delivering critical HIV and AIDS services in government hospitals have raised strong concerns over continued government apathy, asserting that their long pending demands remain ignored despite repeated assurances.

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Working on the frontlines of public health, these employees provide essential services such as testing, counselling, treatment support, drug distribution to patients and assistance in blood banks, playing a vital role in controlling the spread of HIV and AIDS.

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Under the banner of the Punjab AIDS Control Employees Welfare Association, workers have expressed disappointment over the government’s failure to implement the promised 20 per cent salary hike which they said was assured ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.

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State president Jasmail Singh Deol said that despite holding multiple meetings with government officials including senior health authorities, there has been no concrete action on their demands. “We have been serving the public tirelessly, yet our genuine concerns continue to be overlooked. Even after repeated assurances, the promised salary hike has not been implemented,” he said.

Echoing similar concerns, general secretary Gurjant Singh pointed out that several rounds of discussions with the government have failed to yield results. “It has been four years and not a single demand has been fulfilled. We are feeling disheartened and ignored. The delay has only added to our frustration,” he said.

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The association further stated that with no resolution in sight, they have now decided to escalate their agitation. They announced that they will gherao Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal during their visit to Sirhind on March 28, holding the state government responsible for any situation arising during the protest.

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