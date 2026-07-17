Health experts bat for caution as minor tests positive for dengue in Nawanshahr

After a 13-year-old child from Balachaur was tested positive for dengue, first case this season in the Nawanshahr district, doctors have cautioned that reduced monsoon rainfall may create favourable conditions for mosquito breeding, potentially leading to a rise in dengue cases. They have urged residents to remain vigilant and ensure that stagnant water does not accumulate around homes and public places.

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Last year, the district recorded 60 dengue cases, prompting health authorities to intensify preventive measures ahead of the peak dengue season.

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To strengthen monitoring and prevention efforts, 50 teams have been constituted across the district. These include breeding checkers, who conduct larval surveillance and spray larvicide at mosquito breeding sites, along with ASHA workers and multipurpose health workers. The teams have been tasked with carrying out door-to-door inspections, identifying breeding spots and taking immediate preventive action.

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Nawanshahr district comprises 470 villages, and officials have been directed to ensure extensive coverage of both rural and urban areas through regular surveillance and awareness activities.

A meeting was held at the District Administrative Complex on Thursday to review dengue prevention measures under the National Vector-Borne Disease Control Programme. Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Gulpreet Singh Aulakh stressed the need to contain dengue at an early stage before it spreads extensively. He directed officials to maintain special surveillance in high-risk areas and ensure effective door-to-door larval surveys, along with the immediate destruction of mosquito breeding sources.

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The DC emphasised that all departments must work in close coordination to intensify larval surveillance, cleanliness drives and public awareness campaigns across the district. He also called for strengthening the ‘Har Shukarvaar, Dengue Te Vaar’ campaign, urging residents to regularly clean coolers, refrigerator trays, flower pots and other places where water can collect.

District Epidemiologist Dr Rakesh Pal provided detailed information on dengue symptoms, prevention measures, control activities and treatment. He said the risk of dengue increases with seasonal changes and added that timely testing and treatment can help prevent serious complications.

Health officials have appealed to the public to cooperate with surveillance teams, adopt mosquito-prevention measures and seek immediate medical advice in case of fever or dengue-like symptoms.