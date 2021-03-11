Health fair held at PHC Hajipur

Our Correspondent

Hajipur (Hoshiarpur), April 22

A health fair was organised by the Health Department at CHC Hajipur on Wednesday under the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence.

The purpose of the fair was to create health awareness among the people, to make them aware of the services being provided by the department and to conduct health check up. A team of medical experts was present to check the health of the people. The fair was inaugurated by SMO Dr Harminder Singh. A group of artists led by Vinod Sidhu staged a street play to make people aware about HIV and AIDS.

Addressing the people, Dr Singh said many people are not aware of the changes taking place in their body and the diseases caused by them. Therefore, it is necessary to conduct such programmes to make them aware. He said Punjab government would expand health services in the coming days and people would be able to get facilities close to their homes. All services were provided free of cost at the fair.

During this time about four hundred patients were registered who were also given medicines after health check up. Services provided at the fair included services related to Medicine, gynaecology, homoeopathy, ayurvedic, ophthalmologist, lab test, family planning services, covid test and vaccination, TB test, BP-diabetes test etc. Apart from this information regarding tele-consultation was given by the community health officers and during the fair.