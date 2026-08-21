Health lab in Kapurthala Civil Hospital opens in Sept

Kapurthala is set to receive a major boost to its public healthcare infrastructure with the Integrated Public Health Laboratory (IPHL) at the Civil Hospital being established at a cost of Rs 1.25 crore. The facility will be operational next month, with construction of the dedicated laboratory building now in its final stage.

Advertisement

The two-storey laboratory, being established under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), will have an area of around 5,000 square feet, with 2,500 square feet each on the ground and first floors. The state-of-the-art facility will house important diagnostic sections on both floors.

Advertisement

The ground floor will include haematology and biochemistry, PCR room, master mix room, extraction room, molecular diagnostic virology, cold room, sample collection, store, donning and doffing areas, besides other supporting facilities.

Advertisement

The first floor will have cytology and serology, culture media, myco bacteriology, bacteriology, washing and sterilising facilities and a clinical pathology laboratory, along with staff and other supporting areas.

Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal said the establishment of the IPHL will significantly strengthen diagnostic services available to residents of the district. With several specialised tests and laboratory services available at the same facility, patients will no longer have to move from one place to another for different investigations, saving valuable time, effort and expenses.

Advertisement

He added that the facility is being established with the objective of providing accessible, quality and comprehensive laboratory services closer to the people. Its operationalisation will also strengthen the capacity of the district health system for disease surveillance, timely diagnosis and effective public health interventions.

Civil Surgeon Dr Rajeev Parashar said the IPHL will play a key role in strengthening public health services by facilitating the diagnosis of infectious and other diseases, speedy investigation of outbreaks, microbiological testing for bacteria, viruses, etc and a range of haematology, biochemistry and molecular tests, including PCR-based investigations. He said the facility will also provide crucial diagnostic support to hospital and health centres, thereby strengthening the district’s capacity for early detection, timely treatment, disease surveillance and effective public-health interventions.

Executive Engineer Vishal Jangral said the construction work was progressing smoothly and the building was expected to be completed by mid-September, following which the facility will be made operational.