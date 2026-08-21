DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Health lab in Kapurthala Civil Hospital opens in Sept

Health lab in Kapurthala Civil Hospital opens in Sept

Construction work of two-storey facility in final stage

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kapurthala, Updated At : 03:05 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Kapurthala is set to receive a major boost to its public healthcare infrastructure with the Integrated Public Health Laboratory (IPHL) at the Civil Hospital being established at a cost of Rs 1.25 crore. The facility will be operational next month, with construction of the dedicated laboratory building now in its final stage.

Advertisement

The two-storey laboratory, being established under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), will have an area of around 5,000 square feet, with 2,500 square feet each on the ground and first floors. The state-of-the-art facility will house important diagnostic sections on both floors.

Advertisement

The ground floor will include haematology and biochemistry, PCR room, master mix room, extraction room, molecular diagnostic virology, cold room, sample collection, store, donning and doffing areas, besides other supporting facilities.

Advertisement

The first floor will have cytology and serology, culture media, myco bacteriology, bacteriology, washing and sterilising facilities and a clinical pathology laboratory, along with staff and other supporting areas.

Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal said the establishment of the IPHL will significantly strengthen diagnostic services available to residents of the district. With several specialised tests and laboratory services available at the same facility, patients will no longer have to move from one place to another for different investigations, saving valuable time, effort and expenses.

Advertisement

He added that the facility is being established with the objective of providing accessible, quality and comprehensive laboratory services closer to the people. Its operationalisation will also strengthen the capacity of the district health system for disease surveillance, timely diagnosis and effective public health interventions.

Civil Surgeon Dr Rajeev Parashar said the IPHL will play a key role in strengthening public health services by facilitating the diagnosis of infectious and other diseases, speedy investigation of outbreaks, microbiological testing for bacteria, viruses, etc and a range of haematology, biochemistry and molecular tests, including PCR-based investigations. He said the facility will also provide crucial diagnostic support to hospital and health centres, thereby strengthening the district’s capacity for early detection, timely treatment, disease surveillance and effective public-health interventions.

Executive Engineer Vishal Jangral said the construction work was progressing smoothly and the building was expected to be completed by mid-September, following which the facility will be made operational.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts