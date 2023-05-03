Health Minister donates portion of house for wellness centre

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, May 2

Exhibiting a rare gesture towards residents of his native village in Nawanshahr, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh has announced that a portion of his ancestral house would be converted into a government-run health and wellness centre.

Dr Singh, who visited Bhaura village to meet his mother on Monday, acceded to the demand of villagers and approved a health and wellness centre for the village. The minister not only provided a portion of his ancestral house but also announced to bear the entire expenses on setting up the centre.

The minister said he would bear the expenses of setting up the centre that would have a community health officer besides an ANM, a health worker and an ASHA worker.

The centre would provide facilities for tests, special care for high-risk pregnant women besides child immunisation. Patients diagnosed with TB would also be followed up

He said he and his brother own the house jointly. One portion of the house was being used by his mother who did not wish to leave the village, and the other was lying vacant. He and his brother chose to give that portion to set up a health and wellness centre for providing healthcare services to village residents.

He said the mandatory addition such as a washroom and a mini-kitchen besides aluminum fitting and other required renovation is going on a war footing. He expressed hope that after getting the clearance from his own department for this new health institution, it will be made functional within a month.

He added that the new health and wellness centre would have a community health officer besides an ANM, a health worker and an ASHA worker. The centre would cater to nearby residents and provide facilities for tests, check-ups like ANC, special care for high-risk pregnant women besides child immunisation. Apart from that, patients diagnosed with TB would also be followed up. The centre will also work as a telemedicine nodal point to get opinions from specialists.

Getting nostalgic, he said the journey of becoming a student to a doctor and now the Health Minister began from this village only. He said he would always remain indebted to the village.